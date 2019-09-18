Village of Skaneateles Mayor Marty Hubbard on Wednesday rescinded a ban instituted last week that prevented a critic of the village board from attending village meetings or speaking to officials.
Last week, town of Skaneateles resident Zack Ford was notified of the ban by an email from village Police Chief Daniel Coon, which said Hubbard had directed it based on Ford's "disrespect and idle threats" toward the village board.
Ford, however, contested that the ban was the result of his criticism of the mayor and the board, particularly regarding what he described as their refusal to consider petitions he'd started asking for a ban of pesticides and insecticides in order to protect Skaneateles Lake and to have the village fly the Pride flag — which it eventually did.
In a letter response to the New York Civil Liberties Union, which sent a letter on Sept. 16 calling the ban a violation of Ford's First Amendment rights, Hubbard rescinded the ban.
Hubbard said that the ban, which he said he alone instituted and did not involve the board, was meant to "protect Village staff and officials from Mr. Ford's increasingly erratic and harassing behavior."
The letter referred to a June Facebook post from Ford, in which he used explicit language to criticize the board and said "so all bets are off," as well as a time on Aug. 19 when, according to Hubbard, Ford badgered and harassed the village clerk, with multiple witnesses.
You have free articles remaining.
Hubbard said that, combined with the current political climate and the May 31 shooting in Virginia Beach — where a former city employee killed 12 — Ford's comment that "all bets are off" prompted a real safety concern for the village.
Ford called the idea that he harassed the clerk a lie, and said he had a recording of the interaction to prove his side.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Ford expressed astonishment that Hubbard would compare him to said shooter "all because I wanted to hand him a petition to ban Round-Up, and because I used the F-word," he said, going on to call for the board's resignation.
Hubbard's letter also said that Ford's petitions were not the proper subject for a citizen-initiated petition, but he had been given the option of submitting it as correspondence, but has not done so. Ford said he attempted to submit his petition as correspondence but was asked to email it again by the village clerk.
With the ban rescinded, Hubbard said Ford is free to attend board meetings, contact officials and come on to village property. Should Ford prove disruptive, he would be removed and possibly face charges depending on the severity of his behavior, the letter said.