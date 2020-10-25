Skaneateles moves high school to online-only learning Monday after new COVID-19 case

All Skaneateles High School students will be getting remote instruction Monday following a newly confirmed positive coronavirus case involving a teacher.

Skaneateles Central School District Superintendent Eric Knuth posted a letter to the district's website and social media pages explaining the situation.

The district learned Sunday afternoon that a high school teacher has tested positive for COVID-19, Knuth said. The teacher "worked in school throughout the past week interacting primarily with sophomore high school students. We have already shared the contact information for all students, faculty, and staff presently identified as having close contact and each of those individuals will be contacted by the Onondaga County Health Department over the next 48 hours."

In order to allow time for contact tracing work, the district decided to shift the high school to online-only learning on Monday out of "an abundance of caution," Knuth said. Staff will report to the building as normal, and the other schools in the district are not affected.

"We understand and share your concern as we navigate these challenges together and, as always, I will continue to share updated information as we learn more," Knuth said.