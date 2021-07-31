Skaneateles police hosting safety fair Sunday

The Skaneateles Police Department is inviting the community to come out and meet its officers and learn more about traffic safety.

The office is hosting a safety fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the village hall, 26 Fennell St.

The event will include bicycle registrations, car seat installations, a seat belt convincer demonstration and an interactive DWI simulation.

There will be free hot dogs and drinks and the chance to win a bicycle helmet.

Attendees are encouraged to chat with officers about pedestrian safety and discuss traffic concerns.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0