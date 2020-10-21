Skaneateles police looking for suspected thief

The Skaneateles Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify a man they believe stole from a store in the village.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect was involved in a larceny at the Kinney Drugs in Skaneateles at about 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Police said the suspect is believed to frequent Skaneateles and Auburn.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Skaneateles Police Department at (315) 685-3819

