Skaneateles police looking for suspected thief
SKANEATELES

Skaneateles police looking for suspected thief

larceny

The Skaneateles Police Department is looking for this man.

 Provided

The Skaneateles Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify a man they believe stole from a store in the village.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect was involved in a larceny at the Kinney Drugs in Skaneateles at about 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Police said the suspect is believed to frequent Skaneateles and Auburn.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Skaneateles Police Department at (315) 685-3819

