Skaneateles Pride flag protester clashes with school district

After protesting the Skaneateles village government because it would not fly the Pride flag at its office, a village resident who plans to run for mayor in 2021 is now clashing with the Skaneateles Central School District.
Zack Ford, who protested the village's inaction by taking the Pride flag from the Clift Park gazebo to Skaneateles Village Hall on June 5 and planting it in front of the village offices, made a similar request to the school district that night.
According to a news release Tuesday from the district board of education and interim Superintendent Jeffrey Bryant, the district received an email shortly after 8 p.m. June 5 about a request to fly the flag under the American flag at the high school to acknowledge Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month, which is normally in June. The district did not mention Ford by name but said the writer of the email identified himself as the same person who organized a protest at Skaneateles Village Hall that same day. Ford, who plans on running for the village mayor position in 2021, confirmed he sent the email.
The news release said the district received another email on the subject Monday.
"Given no policy in place for additional flags and the board not slated to meet on the subject as an emergency, the school denied the request with allowance to bring the Pride flag before the board of education for due consideration as a scheduled item of discussion at a future school meeting," the news release said.
The release said when the district called the person to inform them "the Pride flag could not be flown at the school without official consideration, the requester ended the call abruptly before any further explanation could be provided by the school."
"The requester then stated by email follow-up that he would talk 'to the press next' and then characterized the Pride Flag in a second profanity-laced email as 'a piece of f****** rainbow fabric on the flagpole of a school that is ... not even in session,' advocating for the significance of the flag 'to youngsters who have been bullied and have thought about possibly killing themselves because they are struggling' and closing with 'you clueless f****** a*******.' Ironically, we do not address bullying by being bullied, and we do not escalate bullying behavior," the news release said.
The district said it works to be open and accepting for all people, noting school counselors have been trained to help students dealing with any difficult aspect of life. Counselors can be contacted directly or through building principals, the news release said, and the anonymity of calls is respected.
"Make no misunderstanding, the school does not consider any individual as inherently sick or in need of counseling. Yet simply stated, if anyone indeed is suffering, please do not suffer in silence but instead reach out to us in an immediate way that can be addressed beyond symbolism. If you are suffering and are not school age, please call anyway. We will put you in touch with someone in our small and caring community who will help," the news release said. "Starting July 1 and as standard procedure, the Skaneateles board of education anticipates working with incoming district Superintendent Eric Knuth and the administrative team to review all policies related to student experience, especially under recent new learning conditions. Most people cite the school district highly favorably, and we want everyone to feel they are always at home in Skaneateles."
Ford, who said he attended the high school from 1997 to 2001, addressed his request and follow-up email to the district in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
"My friends do not have memories of going to the prom. Because they were afraid to come out. Because they were threatened. Because drinks were poured on their heads. Because people urinated in their lockers. And nothing was done by those in charge. And the school system did nothing," Ford said in the post. "So yes, after generations of systemic bigotry and discrimination against the LGBTQIA community — years of which I witnessed firsthand as a child here in this school district — I did use some 'bad words' in an email. The systemic racism and discrimination has gone on for far too long here. And if they won’t listen, I will yell. I am tired of the lip service."
In an interview with The Citizen, Ford said he felt he was peaceful while making his argument to the district and does not regret his language. He said he felt the news release implied the flag is a trite symbol.
"It is not trite, this flag is like the Bat signal, telling people, 'We support you,'" Ford said.
