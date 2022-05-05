Skaneateles principal to take on administrative school district position

A longtime building principal in the Skaneateles Central School District is getting a promotion.

Greg Santoro, principal of Skaneateles High School, is slated to be the district's director of personnel and operations, starting July 1. A news release from the school district's website said the board of education approved Santoro's appointment on May 3.

Santoro has been the high school's leader for nine years.

“Everybody who comes into our district should have passion and pride — that’s what Skaneateles is all about,” Santoro said in the news release. “We need to put the best people in front of our students because that’s what our students expect, and it’s what they deserve.”

He expressed excitement about working with administrators, teachers, buildings and ground crew and other staff members, noting he is looking forward to interacting with staff and students across the Skaneateles district.

“When I became a Principal here nine years ago, I had to pinch myself,” Santoro said in the news release. “Now I have to pinch myself again because I’m so excited for this opportunity.”

Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth praised Santoro's ability.

“Greg Santoro has faithfully served the Skaneateles community for more than nine years and provided leadership, growth, and stability in our world-class High School program,” Knuth said in the news release. “As a leader, Greg forged positive relationships throughout the school community, which will be critical in his new role. Greg has the ability to not only lead, but to also manage change and build a culture around hard work and high expectations.”

In an email to The Citizen, Knuth said the district has posted the principal position.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0