Skaneateles Resolution Run turns into a wedding

SKANEATELES _ After participating in a 4-mile organized run on the first day of 2023, Kate Chajka and Daniel Marshall met up with friends and relatives at a lakeside Clift Park gazebo for another type of event.

Serenaded by a hundred-strong flotilla of honking geese that bobbed atop the gentle ripples of Skaneateles Lake, the couple exchanged vows to become husband and wife.

They were among 72 participants, ranging from toddlers to octogenarians, who started off the new year Sunday with the Skaneateles Lions Club’s Resolution Run, an annual gathering that raises money for the service club’s designated charities, including the community library, food pantry and first responder organizations.

Kate and Daniel ran side-by-side, she in a faux bridal dress and he in a faux tuxedo-top T-shirt, and when they returned, they quickly readied for the coming nuptial, although Kate kept on her pastel blue and rainbow-hued HOKA running shoes.

At 12:30 p.m., a mere 90 minutes after the run’s start, they made their way to the gazebo in formal wedding clothes, posed for pictures, and were joined by Town Justice Kathleen Dell, who performed the ceremony as well-wishers looked on and applauded when the couple were pronounced married.

“The gazebo holds a lot of sentiment for Kate and I,” said the newly married Daniel. “We got engaged at this gazebo five years ago. We had a wonderful day today and a great leap into the new year.”

That's the idea for many who take part in the run.

Lions Club Vice President Tom Bersani, who also ran, said the event has no winners or placers, just runners and walkers, who do it for sheer fun as well as knowledge that their $25 registration fees are going to good causes.

“Every year it’s an interesting mix of people,” said Bersani, who with other club members organized the event eight years ago. “On New Year’s Day, gyms are all closed, a lot of people like to take a job or a walk.”

The run has become a family tradition for some, like Corrie and Colin Carroll, their children, and a few other relatives.

While waiting for the race to begin Corrie gave motherly tugs to the laces of 11-year-old Will’s running shoes as his brother, 14-year-old Hugh, and cousins Luke and Amelia Broge looked on.

“It’s another activity in the community that we enjoy doing,” Corrie said. “It’s a nice, healthy start to new year.”

As the 11 a.m. start drew near, excitement welled in the antique-decked lobby of the 300-plus year old building housing the landmark Sherwood Inn, headquarters for the run and the Lions Club’s regular meeting place.

“I run every day,” said 82-year-old antique dealers Steve White, indicating that he had no intention of placing himself in the walking category, despite a knee replacement and current cancer treatments.

From the Inn’s front portico, Bersani — an ophthalmologist by trade — gave final instructions to the runners and walkers, who then crossed West Genesee Street and without need of pistol or flag signals, started the trek beneath gray but non-threatening skies.

On the village’s commercial drag, normally chock-a-block with gaping tourists, they passed stores and restaurants mostly shuttered for the holiday, then followed the pylons and signs marking the course along residential streets, feet pounding or stepping past stately centuries-old homes and a few churches.

Returning runners and walkers filed into the inn’s main dining room, where cookies, hot cider, cocoa and coffee awaited them.

Bersani said he and other Lions Club members, while pleased with Sunday’s event, are hoping for even greater turnouts in the future.

“It was successful in that we had a decent turn out, and the weather was very cooperative,” Bersani said. “We hope to continue to build our following and our attendance so that we can support our various causes even better.”

