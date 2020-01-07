SKANEATELES — Following community opposition over a Skaneateles school district athletic policy last year, the board of education approved changes Tuesday.
Dozens attended a March 2019 board meeting to argue against a policy on procedures for deciding if seventh- or eighth-grade students can play junior varsity or varsity sports. Dr. Gail Keenen, the district's medical director at the time, ruled that four middle school students didn't meet JV lacrosse requirements. District Superintendent Lynda Quick said then the district had received litigation threats.
The state Education Department's Athletic Placement Process has procedures for deciding if students in lower grades can play on a JV or varsity team. The Skaneateles board approved its own athletic placement policies, which the district said complied with the state's, in summer 2018. In October 2019, the district's policy committee said it was altering the policy, with the recommended changes to be reviewed at a later board meeting. The revised changes were discussed at a meeting in November.
The policy was approved by the board at its meeting Tuesday night. Each board member voted in favor except Kerry Brogan, who abstained. The new policy said that only "students of exceptional and unusually advanced fitness, maturity and skill will be considered for placement" through the program. A district must ask its director of student wellness, activities, and athletics to consider a student for placement, the policy said.
The policy said the director must confirm the student is appropriate for consideration. Seventh-grade students aren't eligible to participate in the program, the policy said, unless the director believes, "in consultation with the relevant coaching staff, athletic trainer, and district physician," the student "poses a significant and imminent health and safety risk to those students she or he would be playing against due to size, strength, speed, and/or skill."
The recommended student's current building principal, "in consultation with other appropriate school staff," must evaluate the student athlete, including the academic, behavioral, social and emotional factors of their development, the policy said.
"Because of the increased time demands of participation at the high school level, the student's academic performance, as determined by the student’s current building principal, shall be at or above grade level," the policy said.
You have free articles remaining.
Giving the principal the lead on the decision replaces a review panel of school personnel who know the child and focus on the same developmental criteria.
After the previous requirements are met, there must be written parental permission for the student to be medically evaluated. If given, the district's medical director needs to approve the student's participation. The medical director would ascertain the student's physical maturity "in relation to the sport and level in and at which they wish to participate" through the Tanner Scale, which is a physical maturity assessment. The medical director would also determine the student's size in height and weight compared to the size of the average age and sex of the students they would compete against.
The policy said the district will accept Tanner ratings from a student's private medical provider, but the provider needs to send the results, the student's relevant medical history "and a statement as to the amount of time the private physician has been the student’s physician" to the medical director. If an agreement on the best decision for the student can't be reached with the private provider, the medical director's choice is final. This differs from the former policy, which said a family physician "or a physician otherwise unaffiliated with the district" couldn't perform the Tanner exam.
Then, physical fitness testing for the student must be done by a certified physical education teacher who doesn't coach the sport the student wants to play. If they meet all of the previous criteria, the student will able to try out. The student can't go to practices until their parents or guardians are informed by the student wellness director that they successfully finished the entire placement process.
Board president Tom Lambdin said Tuesday that the meeting in March prompted the board to reexamine the policy, along with "an understanding of 'How's the policy working in execution?'" He added the district spoke with students, parents and administrators.
"The board benefits tremendously by receiving direct input from the public," Lambdin said. "The board also wants to understand how policy is working for students. We were able to receive helpful information that night on those subjects."