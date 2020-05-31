Skaneateles school board candidates to meet taxpayers remotely

Candidates for the Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education will be able to make their cases to voters remotely.
The nonprofit Skaneateles Education Foundation said in a post on its Facebook page that it and the Skaneateles Parent Teacher Committees are working with the five board candidates this year to make a "Meet the Candidates" video.
In-person voting for board elections and budget votes is not allowed this year to maintain social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order mandating that eligible voters within a school district will receive absentee ballots. Elections are normally held in mid-May but were pushed back to June 9.
The Skaneateles district has two three-year seats available this year. Incumbent Daniel Evans is vying for a position after taking over last year for Julie Abott-Kenan, who had departed from her spot. Michelle Ederer, Gary Gerst, Valerie Jerabeck and Ezra Wegbreit are pursuing seats as well.
The Facebook post said all five people running will get four minutes to present their positions and will then answer five questions. An online page about the virtual presentation said all contenders will get four minutes for opening statements, will get 90 seconds to answer the questions, which will be provided in advance, and will have 90 seconds for closing remarks.
The video will be ready to be shared with stakeholders Monday, June 1, the Facebook post said. Mailed ballots must be back at the district office by 5 p.m. Tuesday June 9.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.