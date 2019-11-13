Revisions to a Skaneateles Central School District athletic policy were discussed Tuesday following community outrage earlier this year.
Dozens of people packed into a board of education meeting in March to argue against a policy for procedures for determining if seventh- or eighth-grade students can participate in junior varsity or varsity sports.
Four middle school students were deemed to not have the physical maturity requirements for JV lacrosse by Dr. Gail Keenen, who was then the district's medical director. The district received litigation threats, Superintendent Lynda Quick said at that meeting.
The state Education Department's Athletic Placement Process has procedures for determining if students in lower grades can play on a high school varsity or junior varsity team. In summer 2018, Skaneateles approved its own athletic placement policies, which the district said complied with the state's. The district's policy committee reported in October it was changing the policy with the suggested changes to be reviewed at a board meeting.
The revised athletic placement process policy was discussed at a meeting Tuesday. The process is protocol "designed for the few select, mature, and exceptionally skilled students to advance to an upper level, and for less developed students to participate at an appropriate lower level that is suited to their development and ability," according to the proposed draft of the policy.
The process' first step is a district physical education or coach asking the district's director of student wellness, activities, and athletics to consider a student for placement. Student and parent requests for the process will not be accepted. The director must then decide if the student is suitable for consideration, the draft said.
The draft said the current building principal for the recommended student, "in consultation with other appropriate school staff," will appraise the student's readiness, factoring in the academic, behavioral, social and emotional elements of their development. This would replace the current policy requirement of a review panel of school personnel who know the child and focus on the same developmental criteria. Quick said Wednesday having the building principal take the lead on this part more closely aligns with state placement recommendations, and matches with the line of thinking that the principal may know the child best and who should be involved in the review process.
Once the previous steps are met, the draft said, written parental permission must state the student is allowed to be medically evaluated. The district's medical director would have to approve the student's participation in the placement process, the draft said. The director would determine the child's physical maturity level in regards "to the sport and level in and at which they wish to participate," using the Tanner Scale, which is a physical maturity assessment, the draft said. The director would also look at the student's size, in height and weight, compared to the size of the average age and sex of the students they would compete against. The assessment includes an inspection of the entire body, including genitals and breasts.
You have free articles remaining.
The district would accept Tanner ratings from the private medical provider of students. When the private provider performs the Tanner exam, the draft said, the results, the student's relevant medical history "and a statement as to the amount of time the private physician has been the student’s physician" must be sent to the district's medical director. The director and private provider must communicate to figure out the best decision for the student when the determinations between the two differ. The medical director's decision is final if a consensus is not met with the private provider. This conflicts with the district's current policy, which states the Tanner exam can not be done by a family physician "or a physician otherwise unaffiliated with the district."
Quick said the district received a lot of feedback from people who were involved in the placement process in the spring and that policy committee members consulted among themselves and others. She said the committee considered this recommended deviation from the current policy to be a rational change that "accounts for the fact that a child's physician does know the history of the child better than a physician who has never treated the child."
After medical clearance would be granted, the draft said, physical fitness testing would be held by a certified physical education teacher who is not a coach for the sport the student wants to play.
"The President's Physical Fitness Test has been selected as the test for this process, and the student must meet the 85th percentile level for their age in 4 out of 5 test components," the draft said.
If a student meets all of those evaluations, they will be allowed to try out. The director of student wellness, activities and athletics for the district must make sure "the final determination is provided to the student’s parents, to competing school Districts, and to section executives," the draft said.
"Until a student’s parent(s)/guardian(s) are notified by the Director of Student Wellness, Activities and Athletics that their child has successfully completed the entire Athletic Placement Process, the student cannot attend any practices," the draft said.
The revisions may be adopted in January, Quick said. She noted the board reviewed the policy objectively after the meeting in March and considered feedback.
"We had a lot of feedback and a lot of unhappy people and we needed to ascertain whether or not there was an issue with the policy that really needed to be addressed," she said.