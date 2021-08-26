Skaneateles school board seeking replacement after member resignation

The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education is accepting applications to fill a vacancy after the resignation of a member earlier this month.

The school board is in the process of appointing someone to replace board member Gary Gerst, a news release on the district's website said. When a member resigns before their term ends, the board can choose an interim person to fill the seat until the board election the following May. The chosen candidate can decide to run for a full three-year term in the May 2022 election and district budget vote, the release said.

People interested in the one-year board spot can fill out an application, available through the news release. The form includes the applicant's name, address and a couple questions, such as "What areas of strength do you see in our district?" Candidates are asked to fill out the form by Sept. 3. The board will interview select applicants, and a chosen candidate is expected to be appointed at an October meeting.