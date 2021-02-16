Skaneateles school district appoints new business manager

A longtime Skaneateles Central School District employee recently began as the district's business manager.
The district announced district treasurer Connor Brown's new position as business manager in a news release. According to the agenda for Skaneateles' special board of education meeting Feb. 10, there was a resolution appointing Brown to the classified civil service position of business manager, starting Feb. 15, at an annual salary of $90,000 for the 2020-21 school year, "pro-rated for less than a full year of service." Brown started as treasurer in 2016. The new employment contract is through June 30, 2023.
Brown said in a news release that he was excited to take on the new role, adding that he has wanted this job since he started with the district.
“During my time as the Skaneateles District Treasurer, I prided myself on actively working to build a team culture and I look forward to developing that culture further as Business Manager,” Brown said. “Building a great team benefits our employees and students.”
In the treasurer spot, Brown worked with district administrators to develop the district budget. His responsibilities included managing subsidiary ledgers, fund balance, cash flow, bank reconciliations, financial transactions, cash receipts and other financial projections, the news release said. Brown served the Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES Central Business Office as the account clerk/district treasurer before coming to Skaneateles.
“This is a critical role in our organization and we have faith and confidence in Connor’s ability to oversee the financial resources of our district, all through the lens of doing what is best for our students,” Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth said in the release.
Christine DeMass, the assistant superintendent for business operations for Skaneateles, was appointed as the assistant superintendent for management services at West Genesee Central School District in December. She started in mid-February, a release from the West Genesee district's website said.