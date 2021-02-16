Skaneateles school district appoints new business manager

A longtime Skaneateles Central School District employee recently began as the district's business manager.

The district announced district treasurer Connor Brown's new position as business manager in a news release. According to the agenda for Skaneateles' special board of education meeting Feb. 10, there was a resolution appointing Brown to the classified civil service position of business manager, starting Feb. 15, at an annual salary of $90,000 for the 2020-21 school year, "pro-rated for less than a full year of service." Brown started as treasurer in 2016. The new employment contract is through June 30, 2023.

Brown said in a news release that he was excited to take on the new role, adding that he has wanted this job since he started with the district.

“During my time as the Skaneateles District Treasurer, I prided myself on actively working to build a team culture and I look forward to developing that culture further as Business Manager,” Brown said. “Building a great team benefits our employees and students.”