SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles Central School District received praise for its 2018-219 audit
Tom Zuber, partner with certified public accounting firm Mengel Metzger Barr & Co., spoke about the audit to the district board of education Tuesday. Zuber said he had a positive conversation with Skaneateles' audit committee in September.
"I'm pleased to report that the district continues to be in good financial condition," Zuber said.
According to the report on the district's financial statements, total revenue saw a 4% boost in 2019, to $35,426,072. Property taxes and state and federal aid made up the majority of the district's revenue, at 71% and 22%, respectively.
The total cost of all of the district's programs and services dropped 7%, to $30,019,819, the report said, adding that the expenses "are predominately related to education and caring for the students, or Instruction," at 75%.
Zuber said he spoke to the committee about some procedural recommendations. Christine DeMass, the assistant superintendent for business operations, said after the meeting that these recommendations included some "fine tuning" to the district's purchasing policy.
Superintendent Lynda Quick after the meeting that she felt good about the district's financial condition.
You have free articles remaining.
"I think we're very efficient in our operations and we're very fiscally prudent in our spending," Quick said. "We watch every month where our expenditures are and make sure that we're not exceeding our expectations."
In other news
• The district's first phase of its Project 2021 capital project is almost done.
Quick gave an update on the project. The $36.5 million capital project was approved by voters in November 2017. The undertaking's name is a reference to the year a piece of the district's mortgage on the project will be paid off. The first phase focuses on Waterman Primary School.
Parts of phase I that are completed include main entrance flooring, loading dock construction and curbing and asphalt work on the loading dock driveway, with smaller construction details and closing out contracts with contractors remaining. Quick said that those elements are expected to be done by approximately by the end of October.
Bidding for the project's second phase will begin Oct. 2 and end by Oct. 29, aiming to begin construction in January 2020. Quick said "the bulk of the work" will begin for the second phase in late spring or early summer. That phase includes demolishing and rebuilding the middle school's gym and some high school auditorium renovations.
"The project is exciting and the community, I think, will see some pretty amazing things by the end of it," Quick said.