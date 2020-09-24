Skaneateles schools closing Friday after student tests positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Skaneateles school district will keep all of its students at home Friday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Eric Knuth said in a letter to families Thursday that the district was notified by the Onondaga County Health Department at 2 p.m. Thursday that a middle school student tested positive for COVID-19.

Knuth said the district is working with the health department to assist in contact tracing efforts and that the health department will contact any individuals and families identified as being in close contact with the student. Knuth encouraged people to cooperate so that the health department is able to connect with anyone at risk of infection.

Knuth said that all school buildings will be closed to students Friday, Sept. 25. Staff and faculty will report to work, but students will all engage in remote learning.

Sports and other activities are canceled until Monday, Sept. 28, Knuth said, and the district's facilities team will clean and sanitize buildings so they may reopen for staff and students on Monday.

"We have a plan in place to clean and sanitize areas of concern and we assure you that protecting the health and welfare of our students, faculty, and staff is our primary concern," Knuth said.