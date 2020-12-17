Skaneateles schools going remote-only Monday to mid-January; Cato-Meridian adds online days

Knuth said in Wednesday's letter that the district had learned of six new positive COVID-19 cases and the district is "experiencing quarantine orders and staffing limitations that impact students, faculty, and staff at multiple grade levels. While we make every effort to preserve in-person learning opportunities for our remaining students, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff. "

Asymptomatic nasal swab COVID-19 testing will be available Dec. 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Skaneateles High School Cafeteria by appointment only. Testing will be limited to the first 330 to register, but it is open to the entire Skaneateles community. Knuth said the online registration link will be shared once the county provides it, since the testing is in partnership with the town of Skaneateles and the Onondaga County Health Department.

Other Cayuga County-area school districts are also making COVID-19 related schedule changes.