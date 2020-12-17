Skaneateles schools going remote-only Monday to mid-January; Cato-Meridian adds online days

Skaneateles Central School District students will soon be learning remotely daily through mid-January because of the district's climbing COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
Superintendent Eric Knuth said Wednesday in a letter to families that starting Monday, Dec. 21, all students will have online-only education. That model will be in place through Jan. 15, with in-person and hybrid formats tentatively scheduled to resume Jan. 19.
"Sadly, after experiencing the surge of COVID-19 infections following Thanksgiving break, we expect the number of cases to explode once again following the holidays," Knuth said in the letter. "To insulate ourselves from this surge, we need to allow time before any holiday infections or exposures impact our school community. January 19, 2021 is more than 2 weeks following the holiday break, and provides enough time for any exposed or infected individuals to work through the entire infectious period, isolation, or quarantine."
The district previously announced earlier this month that district facilities would close and students would switch to remote-only education for at least 10 days, but later announced students in different grades would return to in-person classes on a staggered schedule.
Knuth said in Wednesday's letter that the district had learned of six new positive COVID-19 cases and the district is "experiencing quarantine orders and staffing limitations that impact students, faculty, and staff at multiple grade levels. While we make every effort to preserve in-person learning opportunities for our remaining students, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff. "
Asymptomatic nasal swab COVID-19 testing will be available Dec. 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Skaneateles High School Cafeteria by appointment only. Testing will be limited to the first 330 to register, but it is open to the entire Skaneateles community. Knuth said the online registration link will be shared once the county provides it, since the testing is in partnership with the town of Skaneateles and the Onondaga County Health Department.
Other Cayuga County-area school districts are also making COVID-19 related schedule changes.
The Cato-Meridian Central School District is making a change to its previously announced "virtual only drills" Dec. 21-23, with elementary school students originally planned to be in-person Dec. 21 now going remote that day. Elementary students also will be remote-only Dec. 22, with students asked to use the new virtual learning schedule available on the district's website. Students will follow the regular Wednesday virtual schedule on Dec. 23.
From Dec. 21-22, Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School students will be learning online under the virtual schedule. Those students will also follow the regular Wednesday virtual schedule for Dec. 23.
District Superintendent Terry Ward said in a letter to families Wednesday that the Cayuga County Health Department informed the district two staff members in the transportation department have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member was last in attendance on Dec. 9 and the other had been in at work on Dec. 11. Ward added that now having all students be virtual from Dec. 21-23 is due to an anticipated staff shortage and in order to "avoid possible large number of student quarantine cases that would affect holiday family plans."
The district previously said the virtual-only drills were meant to prepare for possible remote-only instruction.
Auburn, Port Byron and Jordan-Elbridge school districts all previously announced shifts to remote-only classes. Auburn plans to stay in the online-only format through Jan. 19, while Port Byron and Jordan-Elbridge aim to return to in-person instruction after the Christmas and New Year's break.
