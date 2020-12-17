Skaneateles schools going remote-only through mid-January; other districts add online days

Superintendent Eric Knuth said Wednesday in a letter to families that starting Monday, Dec. 21, all students will have online-only education. That model will be in place through Jan. 15, with in-person and hybrid formats tentatively scheduled to resume Jan. 19.

"Sadly, after experiencing the surge of COVID-19 infections following Thanksgiving break, we expect the number of cases to explode once again following the holidays," Knuth said in the letter. "To insulate ourselves from this surge, we need to allow time before any holiday infections or exposures impact our school community. January 19, 2021 is more than 2 weeks following the holiday break, and provides enough time for any exposed or infected individuals to work through the entire infectious period, isolation, or quarantine."