The Skaneateles Central School District Superintendent will soon be an administrator with Rochester city schools.
The Skaneateles board of education announced the resignation of Lynda Quick in a letter to the community Thursday but did not provide the reason for her planned departure. On Friday, Quick said in an email that she has accepted a deputy superintendent post in the Rochester City School District, effective Jan. 21.
Quick, who was hired in Skaneateles in the summer of 2018, is making her resignation effective Jan. 19.
"Skaneateles is an amazing district that provides great opportunities for its students. Our community is fortunate to have such a wonderful team of dedicated staff that prepare our students to be college and career ready," Quick said in her email. "We have embarked on many great initiatives that I hope will survive my tenure here. It has been my honor to have been able to work in this amazing community."
Quick, who had formerly been the district superintendent and chief operating officer of the Cattaraugus-Allegany-Erie-Wyoming BOCES in Cattaraugus County, was hired to lead the Skaneateles district in July 2018. She replaced Ken Slentz, who departed after four years to become the superintendent of the Ballston Spa Central School District.
The Skaneateles board said in the letter this week that it would meet with Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Superintendent Brian Hartwell Friday to talk about the transition process. The board said it would work with Hartwell and Quick and announce interim leadership plans to allow the district to run smoothly once Quick leaves.