Skaneateles Central School District Superintendent Lynda Quick is getting a pay increase.
The district board of education approved an amendment to Quick's contract at a meeting Tuesday, bumping her base salary for July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 to $190,550.
Board president Thomas Lambdin said Wednesday that every board member present voted for the amendment, though vice president Michael Kell was not at the meeting. Lambdin said this new figure is a 3% increase for Quick.
Other school district employees have increases "roughly consistent" with cost of living increases in their contracts and Quick's did not have that, Lambdin said.
"From my perspective, this is treating all employees similarly in the school district. Lynda Quick is an employee like any other employee at the school district, and other employees are receiving increases, and Lynda received an increase," Lambdin said.
As other entities are increasing costs, the district is doing the same, Lambdin said. He also noted the state minimum wage went up in 2019 and said U.S. Department of Labor figures are showing that state and local government workers received 3% compensation boosts for a one-year period ending June 30, 2019.
"Costs are increasing, salaries are increasing, and this is something that the school district is not immune to," Lambdin said.
In other news:
A new board member was appointed Tuesday.
Lambdin said Dan Evans has joined the board, with his term ending May 19, 2020. He is replacing Julie Abbott-Kenan, former board vice president and an Onondaga County legislator who announced her resignation in July to focus on her family and a campaign for a full term on the Legislature. Abbott-Kenan's last school board meeting was in August.
Evans grew up in Skaneateles and has a background that includes experience with the Skaneateles Volunteer Fire department, Lambdin said. The district put out word that it was looking for a new board member in July, Lambdin said, and several people applied. The board responded to every one who sent letters of interest, he said. Though Lambdin noted he feels any of the other applicants would have been helpful to the district, he praised Evans, saying he "brings in good experience."