After more than a year with the Skaneateles Central School District, Lynda Quick is resigning as superintendent.
The Skaneateles Board of Education announced Quick's resignation in a letter to the community posted on the district's website. Her resignation is effective Jan. 19, 2020, according to the letter.
The board will meet Friday with Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Superintendent Brian Hartwell to discuss the transition process.
"Working closely with Mr. Hartwell and Ms. Quick, the board will announce plans for interim leadership so that district operations continue smoothly once Ms. Quick departs in mid-January," the board wrote.
Quick was hired as superintendent in July 2018 to succeed Ken Slentz, who led the district for four years. Before joining Skaneateles, Quick was the district superintendent and chief operating officer of the Cattaraugus-Allegany-Erie-Wyoming BOCES in Cattaraugus County.
The school board praised Quick for her work as Skaneateles superintendent.
"Ms. Quick leaves the Skaneateles school district in an even better state than when she started, and we are deeply thankful," the board wrote.
This story will be updated.