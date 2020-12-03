Skaneateles schools to close for 10 days starting Friday due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Skaneateles Central School District will close its buildings for at least 10 days due to COVID-19 concerns, with a temporary shift to remote-only education.
In a letter to families posted to the district website, Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth said the closure would be happening "in response to a concerning increase in COVID-19 infections across the district, as well as a significant increase in associated orders of quarantine for students, faculty and staff," and will start start Friday, Dec. 4.
Knuth's letter included the district's COVID-19 data for this week. Between the district's four schools, the district has 152 staff members in quarantine, 27 faculty/staff members in quarantine and 23 people who tested positive for COVID-19. Knuth added that the data is "constantly changing."
In-person learning is tentatively set to resume on Dec. 14. This is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recently announced switch of recommending people who came into close contact with a person who tested positive for the respiratory illness to quarantine for 7 to 10 days instead of 14 days. Individuals who receive a negative test can stop quarantining after seven days, or 10 days without getting tested.
Knuth said in the letter that the district will closely watch the new infection data throughout the upcoming week, "and make an informed decision once the safety of returning to live instruction can be determined."
Building principals will reach out individually on remote learning expectations. Wednesday, Dec. 9 is a staff development day, so although there won't be any classes in session for students on that day, professional development for faculty and staff will still be held.
"While we regret any inconvenience or disruption this causes your family in the coming week, the safety of our school community will always remain our priority," Knuth said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.