Skaneateles schools to close for 10 days starting Friday due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Skaneateles Central School District will close its buildings for at least 10 days due to COVID-19 concerns, with a temporary shift to remote-only education.

In a letter to families posted to the district website, Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth said the closure would be happening "in response to a concerning increase in COVID-19 infections across the district, as well as a significant increase in associated orders of quarantine for students, faculty and staff," and will start start Friday, Dec. 4.

Knuth's letter included the district's COVID-19 data for this week. Between the district's four schools, the district has 152 staff members in quarantine, 27 faculty/staff members in quarantine and 23 people who tested positive for COVID-19. Knuth added that the data is "constantly changing."