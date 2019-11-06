{{featured_button_text}}
The latest class of the U.S. Small Business Administration Emerging Leaders program gathers for a photo in Syracuse: Front row from left, Bernard J. Paprocki, SBA Syracuse; Mackenzie Vossler, The Local Branch; Catherine Dare, TRM Environmental Consultants, LLC; Ewelina Zajac-Holdrege, Idea Kraft; Ryland Heagerty, Pastabilities; Jacob Cole, Upstate Safety Services, LLC; Kimberly Hayes, Whistlestop Florist Inc; Rosemarie Fralick, Advanced Graphics Company Inc.; Grace Conners, SBA Syracuse; Steve Barr, SBA Syracuse; and Kevin Taylor, MRT Supply Chain Solutions LLC; back row from left, Erik Hehl, Hehl Construction Services; John Liddy, SBA Emerging Leaders instructor; Ward Halverson, Cornerstone Herkimer, LLC; Cameron Hillman, Devil Dog Concepts; Terry Horst, Maxian + Horst Landscape Architecture; Michele Roesch, The Brasserie Bar and Bistro; Ellen Goldberg, CrossFit Syracuse, LLC; Holly House, AllSource Fire Supply Inc.; Chris Roach, CBR Transmission; and Brian Petersen, Petersen Cor Associates, LLC.

A Skaneateles retail entrepreneur was among the 20 graduates of the latest U.S. Small Business Administration Emerging Leaders Program in central New York.

Mackenzie Vossler, who operates the The Local Branch store in the village on Jordan Street, took part in the program's graduation ceremony Oct. 29 in Syracuse. 

“Our graduates have just spent months analyzing their business financials, identifying sales trends, leveraging resources, learning new management skills, and planning how to sustainably expand their business. I am positive that each graduate stands better prepared to face new challenges and opportunities for their small business,” said Bernard J. Paprocki, SBA Syracuse District director, at the graduation ceremony.

The SBA program's cosponsors include Blackstone LaunchPad, CenterState CEO, CNY TDO, City of Syracuse Office of Neighborhood and Business Development, Falcone Center for Entrepreneurship, MACNY, Onondaga County, Onondaga Small Business Development Center, SUNY ESF, Syracuse SCORE Chapter, The Downtown Committee, The Tech Garden, and the WISE Women’s Business Center.

The SBA Emerging Leaders program in central New York now has served 165 entrepreneurs over a nine-year period.

