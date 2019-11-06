A Skaneateles retail entrepreneur was among the 20 graduates of the latest U.S. Small Business Administration Emerging Leaders Program in central New York.
Mackenzie Vossler, who operates the The Local Branch store in the village on Jordan Street, took part in the program's graduation ceremony Oct. 29 in Syracuse.
“Our graduates have just spent months analyzing their business financials, identifying sales trends, leveraging resources, learning new management skills, and planning how to sustainably expand their business. I am positive that each graduate stands better prepared to face new challenges and opportunities for their small business,” said Bernard J. Paprocki, SBA Syracuse District director, at the graduation ceremony.
The SBA program's cosponsors include Blackstone LaunchPad, CenterState CEO, CNY TDO, City of Syracuse Office of Neighborhood and Business Development, Falcone Center for Entrepreneurship, MACNY, Onondaga County, Onondaga Small Business Development Center, SUNY ESF, Syracuse SCORE Chapter, The Downtown Committee, The Tech Garden, and the WISE Women’s Business Center.
The SBA Emerging Leaders program in central New York now has served 165 entrepreneurs over a nine-year period.