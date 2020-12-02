Skaneateles superintendent: Increased COVID-19 cases could close buildings

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Skaneateles Central School District continues to climb, the superintendent is warning parents the district could be forced to close soon.
Superintendent Eric Knuth, in a letter to families Tuesday, said the district learned that day of four students who tested positive, three from the high school and one from Waterman Elementary School. He noted multiple high school staff members were being put in precautionary quarantine by "our local county health departments." The district currently has plans to support the quarantining people, he said, and all schools opened Wednesday.
"With each new absence we get closer to a forced closure due to increased staffing constraints. In the event of a closure students will follow their schedules and classes will be live streamed each day," Knuth said.
Knuth first mentioned the possible need to eventually close buildings in a letter to families on Monday, in which he said the district had "record numbers of COVID-19 infections" reported.
"COVID-19 infections and related notices of isolation and quarantine by the County Health Departments have added increased strain to an already difficult to manage substitute shortage within the school district," he said. "This shortage exists with classroom substitutes and is especially significant with substitute school bus drivers state wide. While we continue to adapt, to reassign, and problem solve, there will be a point where these shortages will require a closure."
The district found out Monday about two positive cases in the high school, with seven students and one teacher put into quarantine. One case was found at the middle school but no other people were placed in quarantine. Additional students, staff and faculty members were placed in quarantine at Waterman after one staff member tested positive. Additional infections within the transportation department were also reported.
