Skaneateles superintendent search down to two

An appointment date for the chosen candidate is set for March, with an anticipated start date on or around July 1. Bryant will be the interim superintendent through June 30.

Hartwell provided a broad summary of the process so far that will be included in the next district newsletter. It stated that in early January, Hartwell facilitated eight focus groups that allowed people to give input and insight on the search. Over 150 school and community members got involved in that process.

Once data from that was compiled and analyzed, the board interviewed the chosen candidates in late January. The pool was then reduced by the board, with another round of interviews held earlier this month. After the final interviews on Feb. 26, the board will take "each candidate’s collective pro and con data" into consideration before a final decision is made.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of those that opted in to the hiring process. We are confident that our yield will be a dynamic community leader for years to come," the board said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.