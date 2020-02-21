Skaneateles superintendent search down to two

The search for the Skaneateles Central School District's next superintendent is down to two candidates, with final interviews set for next week.
The district is working to replace Lynda Quick, who announced her resignation in November after being with the district for over a year. She left last month to be the Rochester City School District's deputy superintendent. Dr. Jeffrey Bryant, who served as the Camden Central School District superintendent from 2009 to 2014 and who was a high school principal for 14 years, began as Skaneateles' interim superintendent on Jan. 21.
The district is working with Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES district superintendent Brian Hartwell on the search for a new leader. The district advertised the opening last year, and it received 15 completed applications. A vetting process has narrowed that field down to two people.
You have free articles remaining.
Superintendent candidates will be interviewed by three committees of community stakeholders on Feb. 26. After reaching out to the community via social media and the district's website seeking residents to serve on a community stakeholder committee, the Skaneateles school board selected 10 people for that panel, Hartwell said Friday.
An appointment date for the chosen candidate is set for March, with an anticipated start date on or around July 1. Bryant will be the interim superintendent through June 30.
Hartwell provided a broad summary of the process so far that will be included in the next district newsletter. It stated that in early January, Hartwell facilitated eight focus groups that allowed people to give input and insight on the search. Over 150 school and community members got involved in that process.
Once data from that was compiled and analyzed, the board interviewed the chosen candidates in late January. The pool was then reduced by the board, with another round of interviews held earlier this month. After the final interviews on Feb. 26, the board will take "each candidate’s collective pro and con data" into consideration before a final decision is made.
"We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of those that opted in to the hiring process. We are confident that our yield will be a dynamic community leader for years to come," the board said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.