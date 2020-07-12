Skaneateles swimming area closed due to COVID-19 concern

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The swimming area at Clift Park on the northern shore of Skaneateles has closed because of the coronavirus.

In a post to its Facebook page this weekend, the town of Skaneateles said there has been a "possible exposure" to COVID-19 at the waterfront, and after the town gave notification to the Onondaga County Health Department, the town has closed the swimming area for 14 days "out of an abundance of caution."

The town, which manages the swimming area even though it is in the village of Skaneateles, said no additional information is available.

"If someone is confirmed with COVID-19 the Onondaga County Health Department will notify the Public and the Town of Skaneateles at the same time on their website and via press conferences," the Facebook post on Saturday said. "No personal information will be provided due to HIPPA Laws. The Onondaga County Health Department performs contact tracing after an exposure and contacts people accordingly."

The announcement came on the same day that Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that there were two confirmed COVID-19 cases among people who were at a popular boating area of the lake called the cove on July 4. The Cove is near Skaneateles Country Club on the western shoreline.