Skaneateles to allow all students to return to classrooms five days a week

The Skaneateles Central School District plans to allow all students, from kindergarten to 12th grade, to return to classrooms in April.
Full-time in-person instruction is currently available for Skaneateles High School seniors and all students in kindergarten through seventh grade. District Superintendent Eric Knuth said Wednesday in a letter to families that all remaining students from eighth to 11th grade will be welcomed back for in-person learning five days a week starting Monday, April 5.
Knuth said in the letter on the district's website that recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Onondaga County Department of Health has prompted extra opportunities to increase in-person learning in the district. Earlier this month, both the CDC and the Onondaga department said students in classrooms could go from the standard 6 feet for social distancing to 3 feet.
"This is the moment that so many of us have been looking forward to since our first day of school in September and despite obstacles that still exist, we are very grateful for the continued partnership and cooperation of our community," Knuth said in the letter.
Remote education will still be available for the rest of the school year for those uncomfortable with returning to in-person instruction, Knuth said. He also noted transportation is still a concern, due to being able to place only 22 passengers on the district's 66-passenger buses.
"Thank you in advance to all of our parents and families willing to transport your children to and from school each day," Knuth said. "You have created the necessary space required to get everyone back to school."
Knuth noted COVID-19 testing will remain a priority for the district.
"We have approached each decision this year using the data available to us. Weekly testing at our district office has revealed a stark turnaround in the number of infections present in our community. We have conducted well over 1,000 tests this year already without a single positive case reported," he continued. "It is critical that the number of people testing each week remains constant as this service, provided by Onondaga County, is dependent on participation. In the last two weeks the number of individuals tested fell from over 300 to 117. Please continue to take advantage of our free testing program and help us protect this service for our community."