Skaneateles to allow all students to return to classrooms five days a week

"This is the moment that so many of us have been looking forward to since our first day of school in September and despite obstacles that still exist, we are very grateful for the continued partnership and cooperation of our community," Knuth said in the letter.

Remote education will still be available for the rest of the school year for those uncomfortable with returning to in-person instruction, Knuth said. He also noted transportation is still a concern, due to being able to place only 22 passengers on the district's 66-passenger buses.

"Thank you in advance to all of our parents and families willing to transport your children to and from school each day," Knuth said. "You have created the necessary space required to get everyone back to school."

Knuth noted COVID-19 testing will remain a priority for the district.

"We have approached each decision this year using the data available to us. Weekly testing at our district office has revealed a stark turnaround in the number of infections present in our community. We have conducted well over 1,000 tests this year already without a single positive case reported," he continued. "It is critical that the number of people testing each week remains constant as this service, provided by Onondaga County, is dependent on participation. In the last two weeks the number of individuals tested fell from over 300 to 117. Please continue to take advantage of our free testing program and help us protect this service for our community."