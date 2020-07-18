Skydiving event in Seneca Falls celebrates women's suffrage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SENECA FALLS — Those who happened to look up at the skies above Seneca Falls around 11 a.m. Saturday may have noticed an unusual sight: four woman soaring through the air to honor the centennial of women's suffrage in the United States.

With smoke, flags and more, the all-women Highlight Pro Skydiving Team landed from 5,000 feet in the air near the National Women's Hall of Fame. Seneca Falls has a storied women's right history, since it was the site of the first Women's Right convention in 1848, which is why it is often called the birthplace of women's rights. This year marked the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. The ratification of the 19th amendment, which forbids states from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex, was in 1920.

People on both sides of Cayuga-Seneca Canal watched the event, which was also being livestreamed. All eyes converged on the skies above as the divers could be seen in view, with many capturing the moment through phones and cameras. Applause greeted each of the four skydivers as they landed. The participants each had taken a minimum of over 8,000 jumps, with members such as Keri Bell and team co-founder Melanie Curtis boasting around 13,000 jumps and around 11,000 jumps, respectively. They had flags displaying suffrage themes like "Equality Can't Wait" and "Votes for Women."