Skydiving event in Seneca Falls celebrates women's suffrage

SENECA FALLS — Those who happened to look up at the skies above Seneca Falls around 11 a.m. Saturday may have noticed an unusual sight: four woman soaring through the air to honor the centennial of women's suffrage in the United States.
With smoke, flags and more, the all-women Highlight Pro Skydiving Team landed from 5,000 feet in the air near the National Women's Hall of Fame. Seneca Falls has a storied women's right history, since it was the site of the first Women's Right convention in 1848, which is why it is often called the birthplace of women's rights. This year marked the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. The ratification of the 19th amendment, which forbids states from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex, was in 1920.
People on both sides of Cayuga-Seneca Canal watched the event, which was also being livestreamed. All eyes converged on the skies above as the divers could be seen in view, with many capturing the moment through phones and cameras. Applause greeted each of the four skydivers as they landed. The participants each had taken a minimum of over 8,000 jumps, with members such as Keri Bell and team co-founder Melanie Curtis boasting around 13,000 jumps and around 11,000 jumps, respectively. They had flags displaying suffrage themes like "Equality Can't Wait" and "Votes for Women."
At a press event afterward, Curtis praised Seneca Falls' involvement in women rights.
"It's our honor to be bringing attention through our art, our medium, to those conversations today," she said.
Diver Maxine Tate, who is from the U.K., said she became a U.S. citizen last year. Tate, who has been in the country for 13 years, noted that the first thing she did after her citizenship ceremony was to make a beeline to register to vote. She said she was happy to be in the place so instrumental to the movement for women voting.
"It's not something I take for granted," she said.
Andrea DeKoter, acting superintendent for Women's Rights National Historical Park and for Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn, was present at the event with her daughter Aria Corlu, 8. DeKoter said witnessing the skydiving gave her chills. She mentioned this weekend is Convention Days weekend, which commemorates that first convention in Seneca Falls, but the park has moved it to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said felt this year has been difficult for many due to the outbreak and job loss, and she felt this event gave people hope.
"I hope that people will reflect on what women had to fight for to be able to get this moment," DeKoter said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
