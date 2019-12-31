A snow squall warning has been issued for parts of four counties in central New York, including all of Cayuga County, until 3:45 p.m. today.
The National Weather Service said a "dangerous" snow squall was located along a line extending 12 miles northwest of Fair Haven Beach State Park to near Lyons in Wayne County. The squall is moving northeast at 45 mph.
The hazards include poor visibility in snow and blowing snow, and wind gusts of more than 30 mph.
The squall will affect Interstate 90 near exit 40 (Auburn/Weedsport) and Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 52.
The warning covers Cayuga, Jefferson and Oswego counties, plus eastern Wayne County.
Motorists are advised to reduce your speed and turn on headlights. During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.