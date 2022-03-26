 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAYUGA COUNTY

Snow, wind, biting cold expected to impact parts of Cayuga County this weekend

  • Updated
Storm
Associated Press

A winter weather advisory for parts of Cayuga County includes the possibility of accumulating snow, howling winds and below-zero wind chills.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued the warning for southern Cayuga County and Onondaga and Madison counties for 11 p.m. Saturday, March 26, through 8 a.m. Monday, March 28.

The advisory calls for the possibility of 3 to 6 inches of lake effect snow and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

The weather service said that motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling and plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Additionally, minimum wind chills of 0 to 10 below zero are possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

