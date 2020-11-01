Snowy forecast prompts winter weather advisory for Cayuga County area

The arrival of a new month is also expected to bring the season's first batch of wintery weather to the Cayuga County area Sunday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday for an area that includes southern Cayuga County and all of Onondaga County.

The forecast calls for 2 to 5 inches of lake effect snow, along with 40 mph wind gusts that will cause the snow to blow and drift.

The advisory also covers Tompkins, Madison, southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango counties.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," NWS said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute."

Northern Cayuga County is not currently under the winter weather advisory, but there is a lakeshore flood watch covering the same time period.

"Significant wave action may result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also possible," the agency said.

