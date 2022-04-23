'So heartwarming': Ukraine relief effort in Auburn draws big response

AUBURN — People lined up outside Auburn High School Saturday to drop off supplies for people in Ukraine.

The drive-thru was held to collect medical and hygiene products and more to people in Ukrainians amid Russia's invasion of the country.

The event was sponsored by the Auburn Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Auburn Rotary Club, working in coordination with the SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, the Auburn Enlarged City School District and other organizations. Cash and check donations were accepted, as well.

Cheryl Foster, a professor in Cayuga Community College's nursing department and one of the co-organizers of the first Ukrainian relief drive in Auburn at Holy Family Church last month, was directing drivers where to go. She noted people in vehicles were at the ready to donate before the drive officially started at 10 a.m. Foster thanked the people who came by to donate and the volunteers, including the lacrosse players, who got involved after she reached out to Jeff Alberici, one of the modified lacrosse coaches. Toward the end of the drive, Foster estimated hundreds of cars had came to the school to give supplies.

"It's so heartwarming, it's just so awesome. I feel so bad about what's happening over there in Ukraine," she said, getting visibly emotional for a moment. "What those people are going through is just not right. The community, even when we did the first drive, the community wants to do something and you don't know what to do, so this type of drive (and) the last drive, it gives people an opportunity to feel like you're helping, and it is helping, because it's going right over there and they need it so much."

Volunteering students laughed and joked around with each other as they took supplies from people driving through and loaded them onto four trucks.

Junior high students and lacrosse players Cooper Scanlan, Connor Swanson and Elijah Coleman said they were glad to help out. The trio was among the students sorting the supplies into the correct sections, so the hygiene items could be grouped together and the medical supplies were grouped as well, etc.

"It's just helping out the community, helping the people in Ukraine," Elijah, 14, said.

Cooper and Connor said they were happy to be involved and added that they enjoyed organizing the items. Connor, 14, also said that as a member of the junior high's honor society, he was putting in community hours, and, with a massive grin planted on his face, noted that he enjoyed seeing the dogs in the different cars that came through.

Jeff Pirozzolo, the auburn district superintendent, and Amy Mahunik, the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, were among the other volunteers at the drive. LoPiccolo's Auto Group, with founder and general manager Mike LoPiccolo and his mother, Linda, at the event, brought pizza from Wegmans for the volunteers. Baked Zitti and meatballs at the drive were supplied by the restaurant Kosta's Bar & Grill, beverages were donated by D&L Truck Stop and paper supplies were from Donovan-Luksa Paper Products.

The Rev. Vasile Colopelnic, of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, said the church will be getting the supplies from Saturday's collection shipped to Ukraine. Colopelnic, who organized the first drive with Foster, Michael O'Gorman and Ed Helinski, said millions of Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes in the Eastern part of the country with only small amounts of personal items.

All of the items donated Saturday will be sent to people internally displaced within Ukraine. Colopelnic, who was born in an Ukrainian village close from the border inside Romania, said that three of the four trucks at the event had already been filled and sent off as volunteers continued working on the last truck.

He said he had been told that students would be coming to the relief drive, but he didn't expect to see around 50 lacrosse players helping out. He took group pictures with the students to show his appreciation and gratitude.

"It shows how generous the people of Cayuga County (and) Auburn are. For the children as well, I believe it's a good opportunity for them to learn to work for solidarity, for supporting people in need and people who are suffering in Ukraine."

