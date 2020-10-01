Erin Burroughs said getting a new Catholic-based school off the ground is difficult under normal circumstances. Then try adding a global pandemic into the mix.

Burroughs, a member of the committee that developed St. Albert the Great Academy in Auburn, said opening the pre-K to fifth-grade school Sept. 9 during the COVID-19 pandemic was not easy but the results have been good so far, with student enrollment exceeding expectations.

The institution was established in response to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester's closure last school year of St. Joseph School in Auburn. Local residents formed the Committee for the Continuation of Catholic Education, and emailed St. Joseph parents the same day last November that the closure was announced. The diocese cited declining enrollment and financial issues for its decision.

The new academy, which is based at the former SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic School at 134 Washington St., has 97 students. This is well over earlier enrollment goals, since Burroughs said in July the school was anticipating 60 to 70 students.

Burroughs said several people asked the school to start a second kindergarten "or to expand our school beyond what we had already bitten off," but the school didn't want to spread itself too thin. She added that the academy wants to make sure the families currently enrolled will have a good experience so their children will return in the future.

"We're really looking at the long-term and we really feel that strong academic performance is really important this year more than ever when the kids have been starting from a difficult standpoint of not finishing the (last school) year off like they normally would, and so many children are a little bit behind and we want to give them the time and attention that they need," she said.

Fifth grade student Jillian Rejman, 10, said her experience at the academy has been good. To her, St. Albert hasn't been that different from the St. Joseph School, where she had also attended, except for the masks and other outbreak-related health and safety requirements.

"My teacher's really nice, and I've met a lot of new friends and I've also met some of the old friends that I used to know at St. Joe's," she said.

She added that that she likes the science program at St. Albert, which has been more hands on and they have done experiments. They are finishing a mold experiment, she said, in which different objects such as bread and strawberries are put through different conditions, eventually causing them to mold.

"At St. Joe's, it was more like you have to look in the book and find the definition and then write the notes and I wasn't too good at that so I like it better here," Jillian said.

Ann Fallon was originally brought in as the school's interim administrator until a principal was found but has been taking on the duties of a principal. She said the pandemic actually helped enrollment, with the Auburn Enlarged City School District's decision to have most students start the school year online-only prompting soe parents to send their children to St. Albert for daily in-person instruction.

St. Albert has had children in the building five days a week while maintaining social distancing.

Enrollment has been decreasing for Catholic schools in recent years, with many closing outright, Fallon said, but the academy's smaller class sizes allow for easier social distancing as required under state guidance for reopening schools. Most classes at St. Albert are capped at 15 students, while some are capped at 12.

"You can't say that the pandemic has a silver lining, right, but if there was a silver lining to the whole thing, it is that it's an opportunity for smaller schools, an opportunity for Catholic schools and other private schools," she said.

Fallon said navigating health and safety determinations such as social distancing due to the outbreak was challenging at first.

"You had your measuring tape out every day and you're trying to figure out before the students are there, what the hallways are going to look like, what the bathrooms are going to look like, stuff like that," she said.

Once the children arrived, the academy had to reevaluate plans. The academy initially planned a half day during the first week of school, Fallon said, with the purpose of assessing everything they were doing. They later set that half day for Sept. 18 to reassess factors such as the timing of certain classes to avoid overlapping with students and making changes to cleaning protocols. She added that the academy is still making alterations.

Students haven't complained about distancing and masks, she said. Designated mask breaks during the day in which students are distanced without their masks have been helpful, as well.

The institution's biggest challenge in the few weeks it has been open, Fallon continued, has been screening issues. Students' temperatures are gauged with a non-contact thermometer and they are asked health-related questions before they can come in, but state requirements include needing a child to be tested for COVID-19 if they have any symptoms, such as couching. Fallon said those issues can simply be due to it being allergy season, but those children still must be tested regardless. Every day there are children who must get tested somewhere — not at the St. Albert building — before they can enter the facility.

"That's the challenge that trickles to everyone. So it's a challenge for administrators, it's a challenge for teachers, it's a challenge for parents, it's a challenge for even the students, because they're afraid," Fallon said. "It does make them afraid there's something wrong, or 'Am I sick, am I not sick?' that type of thing."

Fallon had been involved with Tyburn Academy, a Catholic-based sixth- through 12th-grade school in Auburn that also operates independently of the diocese, for over 25 years. She had been in many positions, including serving on Tyburn's board and being a teacher. She said she helped set up Tyburn's charter and helped with St. Albert's as well, so she has experience with the often complexities of establishing a school.

Burroughs noted Fallon is "a natural fit" with the academy and while there haven't been any official changes to her title, there are no current plans to search for a new principal.

Now that children are in the facility and routines have been established, Fallon continued, the academy's next step is filling in academic gaps created by the pandemic during the last school year.

"We have first, second and third graders, we have children that are in that early stage of learning for reading. Developmentally, if they lose time, you can't take that back," she said. "Those six months for those students that were learning to read last year, you can't take that back. While we're teaching all subjects, our emphasis this year is on reading and writing K-5."

Overall, the school year has been extremely busy but is going well, Fallon said. She added children have been ecstatic about coming to school.

"You don't have a child who's stomping in in the morning, 'I don't want to be here, I don't want to do this,'" she said. "They're just so joyful, and the teachers are joyful too."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

