'So tiny but so perfect': First Cayuga County baby of 2022 born to Moravia couple

Christina and Michael Inman greeted their youngest child, and Cayuga County's first 2022 resident, on Saturday morning.

Wesson Inman, who came into the world at 11:32 a.m., was the first baby born at Auburn Community Hospital in 2022. Christina and Michael, who live in Moravia, spoke with The Citizen over the phone at the hospital later that day. The boy's gentles cries and coos could occasionally be heard in the background.

Christina said Wesson was born earlier than expected, but said he was doing well. She described what it was like seeing her boy's face and holding him in her arms.

"It's just totally amazing seeing him be so tiny but so perfect," she said.

"It's just the best thing ever." Michael added that meeting his son was "overwhelming."

The couple said their other children, son Kovin, 12, and daughter Elliana, 3, were not able to join their new brother at the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions. Everything with the birth "went just as good as could be expected," Christina said.

She and Wesson are currently expected to be able to get out of the hospital in a couple days.

"Now we just relax and enjoy our time getting to know him," Christina said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.