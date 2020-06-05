Social justice group plans rally in Auburn Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A local social justice group is holding a demonstration in solidarity with other protests that have taken place across the globe in the wake of George Floyd's death last week.

The event, called the Demonstration of Solidarity for Racial Justice, will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in downtown Auburn. The demonstration is being held by the Social Justice Task Force, an independent coalition of various social justice groups, entrepreneurs, organizations and activists within Cayuga County.

Event attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed last week by a Minneapolis police officer, protests have arisen across the U.S. and the world decrying police brutality and systemic racism. A video of the incident shows former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Chauvin now faces second-degree murder charges.