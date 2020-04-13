Social Security: Non-filers with dependents should use portal to expedite coronavirus checks
Non-filers with children, incuding those who receive Social Security or Supplemental Security Income, are being encouraged to use a new online portal from the IRS to get all of their economic impact payments as soon as possible, the Social Security Administration said Monday.

People with children younger than 17 years old may be eligible to receive $500 per child, along with their $1,200 coronavirus economic impact payment, from the federal government. A new online portal has been set up for those who haven't had to file tax returns for 2018 or 2019 so they can supply payment information, as well as information about themselves and their qualifying children.

Non-filers who have children younger than 17 and who receive retirement, survivors or disability benefits are also encouraged to enter their information in the portal. Those who fit those categories will have to wait to get $500 per qualifying child if they don't use the portal ahead of time, the SSA said in a news release Monday.

Non-filers who receive Social Security retirement, survivors or disability benefits but do not have qualifying children do not have to take any action with the IRS.

You can visit the IRS coronavirus economic impact payment page at www.irs.gov/coronavirus for information about eligibility.

