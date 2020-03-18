Social Security offices closed to public; online, phone services available

Social Security offices nationwide are closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The offices closed for in-person service on Tuesday, according to the Social Security Administration. In a news release, the agency said the decision "protects the population we serve — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions — and our employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."

Online services are available at socialsecurity.gov. While the offices are closed, local staff is available to provide assistance over the phone. The phone number for the Syracuse office is (866) 755-4884.

For individuals who had in-office appointments scheduled, local staff will call you and conduct the appointment by phone. If you had a scheduled hearing, you will be contacted to discuss alternatives, including an option for a hearing over the phone.

The Social Security Administration advises that the phone calls may come from a private number and not a U.S. government phone. The agency's employees will not threaten you or request any form of payment, according to a news release.

It's unknown when in-person service will resume. Social Security said it's working with other agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to monitor COVID-19.

