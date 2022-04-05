Social Security offices reopening to in-person visits

While stressing that online and telephone services are still the most convenient ways to contact the agency, the Social Security Administration announced this week that local offices will begin resuming in-person services.

In-person services, including for people without an appointment, will resume on Thursday, April 7. To avoid waiting in line, people are encouraged to use online services at socialsecurity.gov or call (800) 772-1213 to schedule an appointment.

The SSA said that because many of the people it serves have health vulnerabilities, certain safety measures including masking, physical distancing, and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms will be in place. Masks will be provided to those who need them. The SSA said it has implemented office-to-office support as well as brought recently retired employees back to assist the public.

Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits and should be aware that offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month.

"Throughout the pandemic, millions of people have used our secure and convenient online services and received help by phone," Acting Social Security Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said in a news release. "As we transition to a new modern phone system, some people may experience a busy signal or be unintentionally disconnected from their call."

Less busy times, Kijakazi said, are usually before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. later in the week and later in the month.

