Social Security payments will remain unchanged during COVID-19 pandemic

The Social Security Administration is making no changes to benefit payments and is warning recipients to avoid being ripped off by scammers during the coronavirus emergency.
The administration on Tuesday released a statement reminding the public that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefit payments will continue to be paid on time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency also said that people should be aware of scammers who try to take advantage of the pandemic to trick people into providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash, to maintain Social Security benefit payments or receive economic impact payments from the Department of the Treasury.
“Social Security will pay monthly benefits on time and these payments will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” SSA Commissioner Andrew Saul said in a statement. “I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true. Don’t be fooled.”
The Department of the Treasury will provide information about economic impact payments under the recently enacted law, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. Treasury, not Social Security, will be making direct payments to eligible people, the SSA said, so the public should not call Social Security about economic recovery payments because the SSA does not have information to share.
With local Social Security offices temporarily closed to the public, the agency recommends people with questions use the online self-service options at ssa.gov whenever possible. Additional information and updates are available at the agency’s COVID-19 web page, ssa.gov/coronavirus.
The agency is experiencing longer than normal wait times at (800) 772-1213 and asks the public to remain patient. The agency is temporarily changing the national calling hours to 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
