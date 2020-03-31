Social Security payments will remain unchanged during COVID-19 pandemic

The Social Security Administration is making no changes to benefit payments and is warning recipients to avoid being ripped off by scammers during the coronavirus emergency.

The administration on Tuesday released a statement reminding the public that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefit payments will continue to be paid on time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency also said that people should be aware of scammers who try to take advantage of the pandemic to trick people into providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash, to maintain Social Security benefit payments or receive economic impact payments from the Department of the Treasury.

“Social Security will pay monthly benefits on time and these payments will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” SSA Commissioner Andrew Saul said in a statement. “I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true. Don’t be fooled.”