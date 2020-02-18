Sold-out Auburn Public Theater concert postponed
Sold-out Auburn Public Theater concert postponed

  • Updated
Gaelic Storm's sold-out Wednesday concert at Auburn Public Theater has been postponed, the theater announced Tuesday.

The popular Celtic band will now perform at the downtown theater Sunday, June 14. 

Gaelic Storm postponed the concert because member Patrick Murphy required foot surgery, according to the band's Facebook page.

All tickets to Wednesday's concert will be honored June 14, the theater said, but those who cannot make the date are asked to contact the theater. 

For more information, contact the theater at (315) 253-6669.

