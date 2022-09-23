 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RECREATION

Some Auburn streets to close Saturday along route of 5K run

Riot Run

Portions of several Auburn streets will be temporarily closed to traffic during a road race Saturday.

 Provided

Portions of several streets in and around downtown Auburn will be closed to traffic Saturday, Sept. 24, to provide a safe route for participants in a road race.

In conjunction with a series of Great American Brewery Runs, Prison City Pub & Brewery in Auburn will celebrate the brewery's award-winning Mass Riot IPA with the Riot Run 5K.

City officials on Friday announced that beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting through 11 a.m. there will be temporary closure of the following streets:

• Dill Street (start and finish line)

• William Street

• South Street (Route 34 between Dill/North streets and Metcalf/Clymer streets)

• Metcalf Drive (between South and Mary streets)

• Mary Street (between Metcalf and Richardson)

• Richardson Avenue

• Portions of Genesee Street and Lincoln Street near South and Lincoln streets will be impacted

Also, the block of State Street between Genesee Street and Dill Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. for this event.

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving in the race course area and be on the lookout for the safety of race staff, volunteers and participants.

The brewery will have post-race food for sale, and a food truck will be on site at the 28 State St. pub. In addition to water after the race, participants over 21 will be offered a Mass Riot at the finish line.

