Some Cayuga County-area school districts look to expand in-person education

Once the majority of staff get vaccinated, he said, he would like some restrictions to be lifted, such as taking current social distancing requirements from "six feet to three feet, so that our kids can move their desks a little bit closer, still wearing their face masks." That would enable the district to increase the number of in-person learning days.

In a letter to families Feb. 3, Moravia Central School District Superintendent John Birmingham said the district is planning alterations to the students' in-person schedule after February break is over. The letter, which is available through the district's website, said that for students in universal pre-kindergarten to fifth grade, in-person learning will be expanded. Students will be in the buildings five days a week, and students will be be split into their AM and PM cohorts, the letter said.

The third Wednesday of each month will be a remote-only day teachers will be able to use for planning, professional development and parent communication.

For the middle-high school, the district is currently set to expand in-person learning on Wednesdays for students most in need of that type of instruction. More details would be given later to students.