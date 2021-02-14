Some Cayuga County-area school districts look to expand in-person education

Almost a year after the COVID-19 pandemic caused schools across the country to close buildings and switch to remote learning, some Cayuga County-area districts are aiming to increase their levels of in-person education.
Since the fall semester, most schools in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES have utilized hybrid learning, a mix of in-classroom and virtual learning. The need for increased physical distance among students and staff to prevent viral spread drove the establishment of hybrid models.
This month, though, with vaccinations now being administered to educators and a decrease in community COVID-19 cases, some districts have publicly discussed plans for expanding in-person education.
At a virtual Cato-Meridian Central School District Board of Education meeting held Feb. 9, Superintendent Terry Ward told the board about a three-phase plan to increase the number of days of students are in the buildings. There were conversations in November and December on how to do that, provided "things started to go in the right direction with COVID," Ward said, but then the county kept experiencing high virus positivity rates during the holiday season.
This plan is meant to respond to the needs of students and families, Ward continued, adding that the district wants to improve attendance, increase contact time with students, and have better outcomes for students. He also noted he spoke earlier earlier that day with the co-presidents of the Cato-Meridian Teachers' Association Considerations, who told them students turn in homework when they are in school, but they do so less often when they are learning remotely.
Considerations involved in having students in the schools more often include possible homeroom shifts, where "virtual teachers teaching virtually" would be moved back to being in-person instructors. Other considerations would include social distancing requirements still being followed, livestreaming for students learning from home and adjustments to transportation.
Ward noted the dates for the phases of this strategy could change, but currently phase one is set to start the week of March 1, with students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade going to school Monday through Friday. Seventh-to-12th grade students will remain under a hybrid approach, including on Wednesdays. He noted the older students with disabilities or who are struggling are currently in the facilities more than two days a week.
In the second phase, currently scheduled for the week of April 1, seventh- and eight-grade students would be in the facilities five days a week. Social distancing would still be enforced, Ward said, and physical building space in empty classrooms would need to be used. He used the example of a student being in the junior-senior high school building with all of his teachers on Monday, but on Tuesday, they would be in the old middle school building attending classes live from a device such as a Chromebook. There would also be monitors hired to watch the students while they do their work.
"We have to do it this way, unless the social distancing requirements get changed," Ward said. The state currently requires districts to maintain at least 6 feet of distance among students.
Phase three is currently scheduled for the week of April 26, with essentially a traditional school environment. All students could be in the building for in-person learning, while livestreaming would continue for students learning from home.
Ward noted that for this to happen, social distancing restrictions would need to be waived. He also said there is no way to predict "if and when" the those distancing rules would be altered. Quarantining rules would also need to be changed for this phase to happen.
"I will say this: We have been advocating with our health department about changing quarantine rules, and I'm hoping we get some news soon about changing quarantine rules," Ward said. Bus routes would also be changed.
Other schools have talked about changes, as well. Skaneateles Central School District Superintendent Eric Knuth said via email the district is looking into expanding in-person education, specifically in eighth grade to 12 grade. From the first day of school, he said, the district has provided full day in-person education on each school day for students in kindergarten to seventh grade.
In the Feb. 9 edition of the show "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino," Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo expressed optimism for the future, saying he was happy over 50% of staff members have received COVID-19 vaccinations. He also noted that while around half the Auburn's students are remote-only, he noted the peak was when the county's infection rate was higher, and that as those numbers have dropped, some parents have asked about having their students go back to the district's hybrid schedule.
Once the majority of staff get vaccinated, he said, he would like some restrictions to be lifted, such as taking current social distancing requirements from "six feet to three feet, so that our kids can move their desks a little bit closer, still wearing their face masks." That would enable the district to increase the number of in-person learning days.
In a letter to families Feb. 3, Moravia Central School District Superintendent John Birmingham said the district is planning alterations to the students' in-person schedule after February break is over. The letter, which is available through the district's website, said that for students in universal pre-kindergarten to fifth grade, in-person learning will be expanded. Students will be in the buildings five days a week, and students will be be split into their AM and PM cohorts, the letter said.
The third Wednesday of each month will be a remote-only day teachers will be able to use for planning, professional development and parent communication.
For the middle-high school, the district is currently set to expand in-person learning on Wednesdays for students most in need of that type of instruction. More details would be given later to students.
"Please keep in mind, this is the first phase that the district has planned as of right now," he said. "The district will reassess in early March with the hopes that the restrictions placed on us as a result of the pandemic continue to become more favorable for in-person instruction."
Additional phases are being created by the building level transition teams as time progress, Birmingham continued, and the district will update people as more information becomes available.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.