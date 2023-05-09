Residents on public water in the Consolidated Water District in the Town of Fleming should boil water before use until further notice.

The Cayuga County Health Department said that the water system lost pressure Tuesday due to a water main break. When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the drinking water supply.

This boil water notice applies to residents on public water in the Consolidated Water District in the Town of Fleming. It does not include residents who are in the Springport#2/Fleming#6 Water District.

To be safe, residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

In a news release, the health department said that harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water, and anyone experiencing any of these symptoms and they persist, should seek medical advice.

Repairs to the water line are being made and once complete, the Town of Fleming will take samples to confirm there is no contamination in the water system. It is anticipated that the boil water order will remain in effect for the next few days. The health department will notify affected residents when they no longer need to boil their water.

For more information, contact the Town of Fleming at (315) 237-1505 or the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.