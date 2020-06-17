Some DEC campgrounds in New York preparing to open for the season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is opening 20 of the campgrounds it oversees in the Adirondacks and Catskills this weekend — but only for those with existing reservations.

In a news release, the DEC said that some parks will open for overnight visits on Friday, June 19; three additional campgrounds are slated to open Friday, June 26; and "additional DEC campgrounds and day use areas will open in the coming weeks as DEC works to safely reopen these facilities to meet guidelines in place to protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19."

The DEC said that in order to maintain social distancing and reduce the density of facilities, it is not accepting additional reservations or walk-in camping for the 2020 season at this time. Existing reservations will be honored for the campgrounds that are opening.

DEC campgrounds to open June 19:

• Adirondack Park Campgrounds and Day Use Areas

• Alger Island Campground

• Buck Pond Campground and Day Use Area

• Cranberry Lake Campground and Day Use Area

• Eagle Point Campground and Day Use Area

• Fourth Lake Day Use Area