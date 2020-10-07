Some in Cayuga County won't have power until Thursday after outage affects thousands

Cayuga County 911 was jammed with calls after a hail storm with strong winds moved through the area just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

There were numerous reports of downed power lines and trees in the Auburn area and surrounding towns coming into the Cayuga County 911 center.

As of 2:50 p.m., New York State Electric and Gas reported more than 7,000 customers without power in the city of Auburn and the towns of Aurelius, Brutus, Montezuma, Sennett, Elbridge, Owasco and Throop. Auburn, Sennett and Throop had the bulk of the outages. By 11:30 p.m., outages were down to about 830.

Fr some streets in Auburn that were still without power late Wednesday night, NYSEG's estimated restoration times ranged from noon to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.