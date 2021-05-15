Some key details go unseen in police video of fatal Rochester shooting

But it's not clear from the video whether the man had a gun in his hands or fired it before officers did, where it was lying when they found it or how many officers fired. The darkness, the car window, objects and camera angles sometimes obscure the view.

Interim Chief of Police Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said Friday that it was too early in the investigation to say exactly how many shots were fired and by whom. The state attorney general’s office has opened an investigation, which is standard in New York when civilians die at the hands of police.

The slain man, who was in his 20s, was white and Hispanic, police Capt. Mark Mura said in an email. They have not released his name.

The deadly encounter happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday as police were looking into a report of shots being fired. In the video, officers tell occupants of the car that it was the only one seen leaving the area of the gunfire.

A front-seat passenger tells the officers the group was going to a hospital to get care for his ailing, pregnant girlfriend, who's standing outside the car and tells police she has anxiety and isn't feeling well. Police offer to call an ambulance for her, but she apparently declines.