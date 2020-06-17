Some proceedings will return to Cayuga County Court courthouses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some legal proceedings in the 7th Judicial District, which includes Cayuga County, will begin a transition back to courtrooms.

Administrative Judge Craig Doran announced Wednesday morning that courts in the district's eight counties will begin a return to in-person operations that same day, as phase three of courthouse reopening commences.

In response to the coronavirus, the district in mid-March adjourned all non-essential legal matters and ordered all courtroom employees who could work remotely to do so.

Cayuga County Court has gradually increased its caseload of virtual proceedings with the use of Skype conference calls between judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys. Defendants have accessed Skype for their appearances through the county jail's centralized arraignment part.

More courthouse staff will now return to in-person work while the occupancy of all rooms, including courtrooms, will be limited to ensure social distancing is in effect. Going forward, a number of proceedings will leave the virtual format and return to courthouses.