Some proceedings will return to Cayuga County Court courthouses

Some legal proceedings in the 7th Judicial District, which includes Cayuga County, will begin a transition back to courtrooms.
Administrative Judge Craig Doran announced Wednesday morning that courts in the district's eight counties will begin a return to in-person operations that same day, as phase three of courthouse reopening commences.
In response to the coronavirus, the district in mid-March adjourned all non-essential legal matters and ordered all courtroom employees who could work remotely to do so.
Cayuga County Court has gradually increased its caseload of virtual proceedings with the use of Skype conference calls between judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys. Defendants have accessed Skype for their appearances through the county jail's centralized arraignment part.
More courthouse staff will now return to in-person work while the occupancy of all rooms, including courtrooms, will be limited to ensure social distancing is in effect. Going forward, a number of proceedings will leave the virtual format and return to courthouses.
Courtrooms will now hold essential matters, trials presided over by a judge without a jury, guilty pleas and sentencing for matters not involving prison sentences, and arraignments of defendants accused of violating VTL 1190 and whose appearance tickets were filed before April 1.
Permanency hearings, child support hearings filed before April 1, as well as criminal preliminary and criminal pre-trial hearings, will also be held inside courtrooms.
All other criminal proceedings and non-essential matters, including juvenile delinquency hearings and person in need of supervision proceedings, will continue to be done virtually through Skype.
"Our goals continues to be to work diligently on effectively striking the delicate balance between ensuring the health and safety of all who enter our courthouses and the measured, deliberate steps we take forward to resume our courthouses to full functionality," Doran said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net.
