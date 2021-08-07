'Something for everybody': Cars, vendors, music draw crowds to Auburn Founder's Day

AUUBURN - For Roger Warney, the car show for Founder's Day weekend in Auburn was a gearhead's paradise.
Warney and his girlfriend, Teresa Traver, were among the visitors who marveled at the selection of antique and unique vehicles lined up on downtown Auburn streets Saturday. The city's Founder's Day weekend, which included a parade Friday night, wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a self-proclaimed "gearhead" who collects cars and attends many shows, Warney said Founder's Day in Auburn is one of his favorites. The couple were admiring a Shelby Cobra 427. Traver noted that Warney likes this show because it's "smaller, more community driven."
Traver, who is from Auburn, praised the different activities available for the event, since Warney appreciates the car show and she was interested in the nearby farmer's market.
"It's a beautiful day, we've been stuck inside too long and there's something for everybody," Traver said.
A multitude of people and sights filled the downtown area as music from the 1950s and 1960s boomed through the air.
Robert Miles II, his wife, Melissa, their son, Robert "Bobby" Miles III and relative Marie Wilson were also out for the event. Bobby, 7, a big car fan, planted himself on the pavement at one point to look under a vehicle and later excitedly pointed to a different part of the vehicle with its hood up. Melissa said the parade the day prior and the event Saturday were the first public events in Auburn they've attended in a while.
"We missed all the normalness, going out and being able to interact with other people," she said.
Nearby was the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, packed with smiling faces and vendors outside of the building while live performers rocked out on stage. Jeff the Magic Man amassed a crowd himself at the market, making balloon animals.
Kurt and Catherine Shafer, with their dog JJ, said they were just passing by and Catherine wanted to visit Moonflower Macarons, which had a table for the festival. The Shafers hadn't been to Founder's Day before but were enjoying the festivities.
"It's a great community-building thing," Kurt said.
One of the vendors at the market was String by Mandy, owned by Amanda Carnicelli. Hand crafted earrings, purses and more were displayed, as Carnicelli noted months of efforts were sitting at her table. She said she has brought her merchandise to the market for the last two years and said business was good Saturday. Carnicelli said she believed Founder's Day attracted a larger crowd for the market.
"It's a good excuse to hang out with people and have fun and be part of the community," she said.
