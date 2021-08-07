'Something for everybody': Cars, vendors, music draw crowds to Auburn Founder's Day

AUUBURN - For Roger Warney, the car show for Founder's Day weekend in Auburn was a gearhead's paradise.

Warney and his girlfriend, Teresa Traver, were among the visitors who marveled at the selection of antique and unique vehicles lined up on downtown Auburn streets Saturday. The city's Founder's Day weekend, which included a parade Friday night, wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a self-proclaimed "gearhead" who collects cars and attends many shows, Warney said Founder's Day in Auburn is one of his favorites. The couple were admiring a Shelby Cobra 427. Traver noted that Warney likes this show because it's "smaller, more community driven."

Traver, who is from Auburn, praised the different activities available for the event, since Warney appreciates the car show and she was interested in the nearby farmer's market.

"It's a beautiful day, we've been stuck inside too long and there's something for everybody," Traver said.

A multitude of people and sights filled the downtown area as music from the 1950s and 1960s boomed through the air.