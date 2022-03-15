Southern Cayuga, BOCES campuses set for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Southern Cayuga Central School District in Poplar Ridge and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

The Cayuga County Health Department said that the Southern Cayuga clinic will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, and offer Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for children 5–11; Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for people 12 and older; and Moderna first, second, and booster doses for those 18 and older.

A clinic from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the BOCES campus will have Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for 5- to 11-year-olds; Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for individuals 12 years and older; and Moderna first, second, and booster doses for people 18 and older.

Both clinics will both be available for walk-ins, or people may make an appointment ahead of time by visiting cayugacounty.us/health.

These clinics are restricted to Cayuga County residents, and visitors are asked to bring their insurance card and a vaccine card if receiving a second dose or booster.

The availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department. Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and healthcare providers to get an appointment.

For anyone without access to the internet, city, town and village clerks can assist with online registration as well as the Cayuga Community Health Network by calling (315) 252-4212.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0