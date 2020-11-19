Southern Cayuga elementary school to get interim principal

An interim elementary school principal is set to begin at the Southern Cayuga Central School District, with the search for a permanent replacement planned for next year.

Lindsay Herrling is set to be the new interim leader of Emily Howland Elementary School for the rest of the school year, Superintendent Patrick Jensen said in a recent letter to community families. Herrling, who will start in her new position following Thanksgiving break, is currently the special education chairperson for the district and started teaching at the elementary school in 2012, the letter said.

"Mrs. Herrling has an excellent reputation and a wealth of experience working with students, parents and staff. She recently completed her administrative certification," Jensen said in a statement.

The district will begin looking for someone to permanently fill the principal spot in 2021, "as interviewing candidates will be difficult under the current circumstances. Social distancing guidelines and gathering large groups of individuals to conduct interviews would be ill advised," Jensen said in the letter. It is currently anticipated the next principal will begin in the district that summer.