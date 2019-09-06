An infestation of hydrilla, an invasive aquatic weed, at a private marina on Cayuga Lake near Lansing has prompted a warning for boaters participating in a fishing tournament in the area, according to the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network.
Network volunteers will be on site at the registration area near Myers Park for the 2019 Barney and Bear's Fall Trout and Bass Derby — running from midnight Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday — to inspect boats and warn boaters about accidentally carrying and spreading hydrilla.
Hydrilla can negatively affect water quality, wildlife and recreational uses of water by choking water ways with its fast-growing density of vegetation. The network urged boaters to "clean, drain and dry" watercraft and gear before and after entering waterways to prevent the plant's spread.