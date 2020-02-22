Space heater sparks Auburn house fire

AUBURN — A space heater started a fire that chased a woman from her Auburn home Saturday morning.

Mark Fritz, interim chief for the Auburn Fire Department, said a call about smoke emerging from house at 9 Arch St. came in around 10:04 a.m.

Loc Bui, the only person in the home at the time, said that a small heater she was using began smoking. Bui was being comforted by neighbors when her son, Tony Bui, rushed over.

While looking at the building from across the street, Tony said his family has lived in the home for over 30 years. He said he was planning on taking his mother in.

"She's all I've got, and I'm all that she's got," he said.

Fritz said the fire was under control by 10:33 a.m and firefighters were looking out for any fires that could pop up in the building and any hidden fires in parts of the house such as the walls. He noted that he didn't know if the building has been declared a total loss or not.

Assistant Fire Chief Bill DiFabio said later in the afternoon that investigators verified what Bui said happened and deemed the cause to be electrical.

