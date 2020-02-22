You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Space heater sparks Auburn house fire
alert top story
EMERGENCY

Space heater sparks Auburn house fire

{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — A space heater started a fire that chased a woman from her Auburn home Saturday morning.

Mark Fritz, interim chief for the Auburn Fire Department, said a call about smoke emerging from house at 9 Arch St. came in around 10:04 a.m.

Loc Bui, the only person in the home at the time, said that a small heater she was using began smoking. Bui was being comforted by neighbors when her son, Tony Bui, rushed over.

While looking at the building from across the street, Tony said his family has lived in the home for over 30 years. He said he was planning on taking his mother in.

"She's all I've got, and I'm all that she's got," he said.

Fritz said the fire was under control by 10:33 a.m and firefighters were looking out for any fires that could pop up in the building and any hidden fires in parts of the house such as the walls. He noted that he didn't know if the building has been declared a total loss or not.

Assistant Fire Chief Bill DiFabio said later in the afternoon that investigators verified what Bui said happened and deemed the cause to be electrical.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News